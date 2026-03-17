Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 890,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,372,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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