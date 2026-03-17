Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 36,901 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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