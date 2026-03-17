Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,572,652 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 5,244,475 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $318.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.78 and its 200 day moving average is $408.50.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $3,475,110.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,215.46. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
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