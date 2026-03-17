Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Expands By 15.5%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,325 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 15,867 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

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About Arbe Robotics

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Arbe Robotics Ltd is a developer of advanced radar sensing solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar designed to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles. Its platform combines custom radar hardware with proprietary signal-processing software to deliver accurate object detection, classification and tracking in real time under diverse environmental conditions.

The company’s flagship product is a 4D imaging radar sensor capable of generating detailed spatial maps of the vehicle’s surroundings, with a detection range extending up to 200 meters and the ability to identify multiple targets simultaneously.

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