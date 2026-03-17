Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Drops By 14.3%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,086 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 3,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

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Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ANSC opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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