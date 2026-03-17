Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.80 and last traded at GBX 63.80. Approximately 423,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 124,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; savings; lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services.

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