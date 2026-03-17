Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Up 14.9% – Time to Buy?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.64 and last traded at GBX 3.48. 81,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 134,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.03.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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