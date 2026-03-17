Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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