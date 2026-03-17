Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,701 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Howard Hughes worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,183.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 98.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 276,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

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Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers bought 5,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,274.98. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joseph Valane bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.45 per share, with a total value of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

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