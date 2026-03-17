Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $687,000 in The Clorox Company $CLX

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

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Clorox Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

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Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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