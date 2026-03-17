LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTM. Wall Street Zen raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 136.61% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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