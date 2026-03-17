London Co. of Virginia Sells 32,806 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.17% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

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Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 31.29%.The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. iA Financial set a $20.85 target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1870 by Samuel T. Alexander and Henry P. Baldwin as a sugarcane plantation on Maui, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) today operates as a Hawai‘i-focused real estate investment trust headquartered in Honolulu. The company transitioned from its agricultural origins into a diversified real estate owner, operator and developer, completing its conversion to a REIT structure in late 2019 to align its corporate governance with its core property portfolio.

Alexander & Baldwin’s commercial real estate arm spans office, retail, industrial and hospitality properties across the four major Hawaiian Islands.

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