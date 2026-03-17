Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. $ATHA

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,221 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Athira Pharma worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

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Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.79. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that is dedicated to developing therapies aimed at restoring neuronal health and slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 2011, Athira’s research focuses on the Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET pathway as a novel mechanism to promote neuronal repair, synaptic function and overall cognitive performance. The company’s overarching goal is to offer disease?modifying treatments for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The centerpiece of Athira’s pipeline is fosgonimeton (ATH?1017), a small?molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET system.

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