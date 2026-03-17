Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Churchill Capital Corp X as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCX. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $322,000.

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Churchill Capital Corp X Price Performance

CCCX stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Capital Corp X presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Capital Corp X

About Churchill Capital Corp X

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

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