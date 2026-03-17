797,584 Shares in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. $GPAT Bought by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition by 8,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

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GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GPAT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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GP-Act III Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation that completed its initial public offering in 2021. As a blank-check company, it has no commercial operations of its own and was formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s primary business activity is to identify and acquire a target company in sectors such as technology, business services, healthcare or other high-growth industries.

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