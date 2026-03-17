797,584 Shares in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. $GPAT Bought by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition by 8,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.
GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GPAT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPAT
GP-Act III Acquisition Profile
GP-Act III Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation that completed its initial public offering in 2021. As a blank-check company, it has no commercial operations of its own and was formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
The company’s primary business activity is to identify and acquire a target company in sectors such as technology, business services, healthcare or other high-growth industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GP-Act III Acquisition
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.