Linden Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Nova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nova by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,250 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,549,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,428,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,172,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,350,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nova Stock Up 2.1%

NVMI stock opened at $437.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $507.27. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Nova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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