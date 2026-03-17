London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.10% of ePlus worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,624,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 238,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,002,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,491.40. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PLUS opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $614.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ePlus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients’ strategic objectives.

The company’s offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

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