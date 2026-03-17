Linden Advisors LP Sells 165,759 Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

Linden Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,759 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Cantor Equity Partners worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEPO. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $157,000.

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Cantor Equity Partners Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantor Equity Partners ( NASDAQ:CEPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantor Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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