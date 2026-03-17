Loews Corp Sells 211,323 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Loews Corp lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,323 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.84% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.15.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 27.89%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.