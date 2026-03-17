Jain Global LLC Invests $6.76 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 175.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 26.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.0% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 209,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in American Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 23,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.86.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.6%

AXP stock opened at $298.05 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.37 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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