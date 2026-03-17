48,348 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canerector Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 11,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,639,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1,477.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,666,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,749,000 after buying an additional 2,497,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.52%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.81%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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