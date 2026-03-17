AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,777,181 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 11,760,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,330,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,568,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,633,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,470,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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