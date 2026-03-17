London Co. of Virginia Has $361.19 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.56% of TE Connectivity worth $361,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 710.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 580,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 508,976 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.