Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $24.03 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,252,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,995,000 after buying an additional 18,607,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $494,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,456,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,567,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

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D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DHI opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.19.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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