Dodge & Cox Sells 5,947 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $84,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day moving average is $322.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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