Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 10.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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