Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,446.48% and a net margin of 27.76%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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