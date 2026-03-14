BridgeBio Pharma CEO Teases Pipeline Launches, Attruby Momentum, and Pfizer Tafamidis Trial Update

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar discussed the company’s late-stage pipeline, commercial execution priorities, and the evolving transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) market in a conversation with Barclays biotech analyst Elie Merle. Kumar also offered high-level commentary on the ongoing tafamidis patent trial involving Pfizer’s Vyndamax franchise, while emphasizing BridgeBio’s focus on advancing multiple rare-disease programs toward potential launches.

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Tafamidis patent trial: focus on infringement and validity

Kumar addressed investor interest following developments in litigation around Pfizer’s Vyndamax patent estate, which he said extends to 2035. He framed the case around two primary areas: infringement and validity. He said recent updates were more relevant to infringement, an area he characterized as relatively clear based on scientific considerations.

In describing the scientific underpinnings at a high level, Kumar referenced the concept of “low free energy” crystalline polymorphs and said Pfizer has used three “orthogonal methods” to define the polymorph it claims is protected, citing solid-state NMR, X-ray diffraction (XRD), and Raman spectroscopy. He noted that an expert witness associated with spectroscopy appeared likely to be allowed to testify, which he viewed as important for the proceedings.

He added that, in BridgeBio’s view, Pfizer likely identified the relevant low free energy form in much of the material it evaluated, and he pointed out that one generic manufacturer (Dexcel) has already stated it is infringing. Kumar also named expert witnesses he said are involved on validity and infringement.

On questions about a potential Vyndaqel generic timeline, Kumar said “everything matters,” but argued Vyndaqel has been discontinued, is not substitutable with Vyndamax, and is not central to current research efforts in the franchise. He suggested Vyndamax remains the key branded product to watch, while acknowledging there may be limited pockets of use for 20 mg tafamidis (including within the VA) and for alternative generics such as diflunisal.

ADH1: commercialization potential built on Phase III efficacy

Turning to autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), Kumar said his conviction is driven by a lack of available therapies and what he described as compelling Phase III results. He highlighted outcomes including more than 75% normalization for patients and 91% of patients returning parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels to the normal range, which he described as approaching a “therapeutic cure.”

On market sizing, Kumar cited a statistical genetic prevalence of roughly 10,000 to 12,000 people and said many patients are likely undiagnosed. He outlined a case-finding opportunity within non-surgical hypoparathyroidism, where he said approximately 20% to 25% of patients may have hyperactive calcium-sensing receptor mutations consistent with ADH1. He estimated 3,000 to 4,000 patients may already be identified and potentially reachable for launch, and he described the therapy as a “safe oral” with “outstanding efficacy.” He also said he would expect a bolus of demand at launch reflecting pent-up need.

Kumar added that few ADH1 patients are currently on Ascendis’ Yorvipath, estimating about 1%, and noting it is not labeled for ADH1.

LGMD2I: interim Phase III surprises to the upside, pathway “oriented toward full approval”

Kumar also discussed limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I (LGMD2I), noting he had just attended the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) meeting and that BridgeBio planned to release additional data in a press release and late-breaker presentation. He said interim Phase III results “surprised” him positively, citing:

Increases in glycosylation of the alpha-dystroglycan complex (which he called a causal biomarker), including ~80% increases and, in some cases, normalization.

Improvements in creatine kinase (CK), with some patients returning to normal levels, which he described as a sensitive marker of muscle damage.

Functional improvements across multiple ambulation measures, plus forced vital capacity (FVC) and modified North Star testing, with effects seen as early as three months.

He described LGMD2I as a devastating condition with no available pharmaceutical therapies and estimated 1,200 to 1,500 patients in the U.S. He said the population is relatively well identified at major institutions and across MDA centers of excellence, but that broader genotyping is expected to increase now that a therapy is emerging.

On regulatory strategy, Kumar said the company’s discussions with the FDA have been “oriented toward full approval,” citing statistically significant outcomes and what he described as consistent effects across subgroups (including genotype, age, and disease severity). He said discussions with European regulators were less advanced, with more detailed dialogue expected in roughly two months.

Commercial build-out: decentralized affiliates, centralized U.S. infrastructure

Kumar said BridgeBio’s commercial approach starts with a decentralized affiliate model in which local teams “own the science” and medical affairs, while leveraging centralized infrastructure—particularly in the U.S.—for patient services, market access, distribution, and sales operations. He argued this structure should enable efficient launches and said the company does not expect to need a field force comparable to what was built for ATTR.

Internationally, he pointed to BridgeBio’s partnership with Bayer in Europe and said Europe can offer advantages in rare diseases because a small number of centers of excellence account for many patients. He also emphasized that BridgeBio’s trials have been global, with roughly 30% to 35% of trial populations coming from Europe, which he believes supports physician familiarity and goodwill ahead of launches.

ATTR-CM (Attruby): script acceleration, prescriber expansion, and pricing outlook

Kumar attributed an acceleration in Attruby new patient starts to both higher prescription volume and an increase in prescribing physicians. He said broader industry education efforts in high-volume heart failure practices have helped, including electronic medical record (EMR) flags and “AI algorithms” that prompt physicians to consider ATTR-CM.

He also highlighted physician interest in BridgeBio’s subpopulation analyses, including cardiac arrhythmia data. Kumar said many ATTR-CM patients have atrial fibrillation involvement (he cited 50% to 60%) and argued the data supports activity in both AFib and non-AFib patients, simplifying decision-making in complex practices. He said the company is gaining share across both academic medical centers and high-volume community heart failure settings, although he noted BridgeBio started at a “slight disadvantage” in academic centers due to competing experience in polyneuropathy.

On longer-term pricing, Kumar said channel pricing has been “going nothing but up” in the U.S. and described BridgeBio as the lowest-priced drug in the marketplace. He said the company’s access programs are “hyper-generous,” and he does not expect dramatic price changes in the near term. He also reiterated his view that better levels of TTR stabilization correlate with better outcomes and referenced Pfizer publications in that context. Kumar added that the company is exploring potential mechanisms behind early morbidity separation, including hypotheses related to the cardiorenal axis.

Finally, Kumar outlined how BridgeBio internally views peak sales across programs, stating ATTR is the largest opportunity, which he characterized as a $4 billion peak-year product. He said the company models achondroplasia at roughly $2 billion (not including hypochondroplasia), and models ADH1 and LGMD2I at approximately $1 billion each. He also noted BridgeBio plans to initiate a Phase III trial in chronic hyperparathyroidism this summer, describing it as a “monster market” that could materially expand the opportunity for encaleret.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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