H&R Block, Inc. $HRB is Prevatt Capital Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Prevatt Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 6.0% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prevatt Capital Ltd owned 0.28% of H&R Block worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 134.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HRB opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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