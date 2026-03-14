Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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