Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKD. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $92,000. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 900,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,583,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 134,378 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 305.28%. The business had revenue of $754.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

See Also

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