Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,561,266 LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR $LUXE

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,561,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of LuxExperience B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth $6,372,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LUXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LuxExperience B.V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE LUXE opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.12. LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

LuxExperience B.V. Profile

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

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