Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.23 Million Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,232,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Power Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 251,883 shares during the period. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International during the third quarter valued at $19,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Solutions International by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,344,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Power Solutions International by 2,432.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Power Solutions International Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of PSIX stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.51 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $107.00 price objective on Power Solutions International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Solutions International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Profile

(Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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