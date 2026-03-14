Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 3.3%

GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $759.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research upped their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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