Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Down 57.8% in February

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,205 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 12th total of 9,959 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nephros in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Nephros by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Trading Down 2.1%

NEPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 16,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,355. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nephros in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nephros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a development-stage company specializing in advanced water filtration and purification technologies for medical, laboratory, industrial and defense applications. The company’s core offering centers on proprietary hollow fiber ultrafilters designed to remove bacteria, viruses, endotoxins and particulates from water streams. These ultrafilters are used in hemodialysis systems to protect patient treatment, in pharmaceutical and laboratory environments to ensure water quality and in critical field-deployable units for military and emergency response.

The company’s product portfolio includes standalone filtration cartridges for point-of-use and point-of-entry installations in dialysis clinics and hospitals, as well as bench-top and portable water purification systems.

