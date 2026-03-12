lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $303.00 to $250.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. lululemon athletica traded as low as $158.72 and last traded at $159.1760, with a volume of 1632209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Insider Activity
Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Activist/valuation upside — Analysts and retail commentators point to near-term upside catalysts (CEO search, activist involvement, and a $1.6B buyback) that make LULU look attractively valued to some investors. lululemon: A Bargain Buy As Q4 Earnings Loom
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings setup may be supportive — Street previews and outlook pieces expect LULU to beat Q4 revenue/EPS consensus, which could cushion the stock if results meet or exceed estimates. Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — Lululemon rolled out new sweat-concealing ShowZero technology aimed at high-sweat sports (tennis etc.), supporting product-led growth and premium pricing potential. lululemon unveils sweat-concealing technology
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone mixed — Some firms have trimmed price targets and moved to neutral/market-perform ratings, reflecting caution despite potential catalysts; this dampens conviction but is not uniformly bearish. Telsey Market Perform on LULU
- Negative Sentiment: Founder escalation raises governance risk — Chip Wilson publicly warned prospective CEO candidates that the current board is “unfit” and urged board refreshment, increasing uncertainty around the CEO search and governance stability. Market reaction to activist/board disputes is typically negative near-term. Chip Wilson open letter to CEO candidates
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downward pressure — Goldman Sachs and UBS recently trimmed targets and expressed caution, which can amplify sell-side risk sentiment. Goldman lowers price target
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/operational noise — Lululemon was fined roughly $700k for email marketing/spam breaches in Australia, a modest direct cost but a negative headline for brand/operational oversight. Lululemon penalised $702K for spam breaches
- Negative Sentiment: Shares under pressure — Coverage notes a sustained multi-day decline and underperformance versus peers, which can feed momentum selling and wider multiple compression. Why LULU Stock Is Under Intense Pressure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.7%
The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.01.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- Gold’s Big Move May Be Creating Early Opportunities
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- The greatest wealth transfer of our lifetime has started
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.