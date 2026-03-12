lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $303.00 to $250.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. lululemon athletica traded as low as $158.72 and last traded at $159.1760, with a volume of 1632209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.