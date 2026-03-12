Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Up 255.6% in February

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,418 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the February 12th total of 680 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund actively invests in global companies within the broad health care sector. Stock selection and weighting emphasizes those invested in cancer research and pharmaceutical developments. MEDX was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

