MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in February

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 661,291 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 12th total of 1,319,553 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSAI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
MultiSensor AI Trading Up 2.5%
NASDAQ MSAI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 541,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.12. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
MultiSensor AI Company Profile
MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.
Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.
