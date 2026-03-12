MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in February

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 661,291 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 12th total of 1,319,553 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSAI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MultiSensor AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 2.5%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 522,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSAI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 541,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.12. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.