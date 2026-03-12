JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 1,235,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,086. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,053,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 553,251 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

