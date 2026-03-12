Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.99), FiscalAI reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 963.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 249,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,381. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNXP. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 392,225 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

