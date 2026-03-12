Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 75 to GBX 70. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Strix Group traded as low as GBX 38.65 and last traded at GBX 38.74. 11,419,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 948% from the average session volume of 1,089,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.10.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Strix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.

The firm has a market cap of £86.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.67.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.

Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

