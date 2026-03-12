PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 7.10, with a volume of 11250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.

PHSC Trading Down 11.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.02. The company has a market capitalization of £729,951.00, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

