Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.05 and last traded at $132.7130, with a volume of 1570453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.03.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,669,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.