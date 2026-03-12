Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 55.9% in February

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,384 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 12th total of 14,463 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 0.1%

BSBK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bogota Financial

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Bogota Financial worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.