Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.5775 and last traded at $16.6550, with a volume of 124799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

