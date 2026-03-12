iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,349,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,778 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $34.44.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research. BAI was launched on Oct 21, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

