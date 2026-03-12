Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Down 49.5% in February

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,280 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 12th total of 4,518 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

