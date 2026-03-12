Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $19.03. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,340 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TATYY

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 5.4%

About Tate & Lyle

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.

Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.