iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 892831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

