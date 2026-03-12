NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $7.8710. 177,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,937,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEO

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.62.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In related news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 121,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,387.50. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.